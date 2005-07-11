See? It's not just Bibb County.

OK, there's the optional "Barefoot Fun Cruise" and the "Ali'i Kai Catamaran Dinner Cruise." And, of course, there are the gorgeous beaches, the tropical sun and the sparkling waters.

But local officials headed to Honolulu for the National Association of Counties' annual convention say they're seeking significant learning opportunities and valuable networking.

Because of the cost, many metro Atlanta counties are shying away from the land of luaus and leis. But elected officials and some of their staffers from DeKalb, Fulton, Coweta and Clayton counties are packing their flower-print shirts, bikinis and sandals.

In DeKalb County, so many commissioners are heading for the convention, which begins Friday, that the board has to reschedule a meeting.