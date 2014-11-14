You may have never heard of Andrew Wilson, but you should. He is a theologian in the United Kingdom and has done a marvelous job repackaging so much of the heresy of the modern age in this very brilliant post.

In fact, a bunch of “Christians” who’ve declared 2000 years of church orthodoxy wrong and themselves right are screaming like stuck pigs. It is a strong indication that Andrew Wilson is right over the appropriate target.

The hysteria over what Wilson himself describes as “parody” is delightful to witness because some of the loudest of the squealing stuck pigs have been declaring themselves, with the media’s help, as leading voices of some sort of new evangelicalism.

That “new” evangelicalism is a return, in large part, to first century gnosticism with an additional helping of “love me, world. Judge me not, church,” added in. They forget 1 Corinthians 5:11 et seq.

…Is it not those inside the church whom you are to judge? God judges those outside. â€œPurge the evil person from among you.â€ 1 Cor. 5:12-13

So many of the personalities the media labels as reasonable voices in Christendom have put their own brand ahead of Jesus. They peddle a Jesus of their own creation, rather than the Jesus of the Bible. When called out on it they whip up the hordes of Mordor against the orthodox believers and throw out the “you’re judging” line, again ignoring 1 Cor. 5.

Here’s a simple fact — a lot of people will make a lot of money being likable Christians the media loves who will spend their energy writing books creatively and intentionally misinterpreting whole sections of the Bible in order to mock it, mock those who believe it, and change it. These people will claim to be victims and get the benefit of doing so with national, adoring celebrity in the press, while the Christians doing the hard work of standing for unwavering conviction get attacked, bullied, and belittled.

Andrew Wilson knows the Lord, his message, and is not afraid to preach truth. Those outraged by him and heaping attacks on him or dismissing him remind me of Matthew 7:21-23.

â€œNot everyone who says to me, â€˜Lord, Lord,â€™ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to me, â€˜Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?â€™ And then will I declare to them, â€˜I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.â€™

But hey, before we get to that day, they can relax in the comfort book deals distorting the meaning of God’s word and maybe even get on with Oprah.

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