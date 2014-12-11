Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Marlin Stutzman

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard82% should be on this list, but at the last minute it appears House Republican Leaders lied to him to get him to switch his vote. So I cannot include him.

But here are the House Republicans who stood up to their House Republican Leaders. I hope you will consider calling them to thank them. You can call the Capitol Hill switchboard and ask for their offices at (202) 224-3121.

The members are:

Congressman Amash of Michigan

Congresswoman Bachmann of Minnesota

Congressman Brat of Virgina

Congressman Brooks of Alabama

Congressman Broun of Georgia

Congressman Gohmert of TExas

Congressman Gosar of Arizona

Congressman Huelskamp of Kansas

Congressman Jones of North Carolina

Congressman Jordan of Ohio

Congressman King of Iowa

Congressman Labrador of Idaho

Congressman Massie of Kentucky

Congressman Posey of Florida

Congressman Salmon of Arizona

Congressman Stockman of Texas

Friends, they have come under withering attacks from their own leaders for their defiant, heroic act. And their act forced the spotlight onto the sham of a bill, which now is in shambles. They may not have had enough votes to kill the rule, but they made it so close they caused the legislation to crumble.

House leaders are now in chaos.

Call them at (202) 224-3121 and tell them thank you. They need to hear thanks. They need to know they are appreciated.

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