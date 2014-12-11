The Heroes in the House of Representatives
should be on this list, but at the last minute it appears House Republican Leaders lied to him to get him to switch his vote. So I cannot include him. But here are the House Republicans who stood up to their House Republican Leaders. I hope you will consi
Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Marlin Stutzman
House Republican Average
See Full Scorecard82% should be on this list, but at the last minute it appears House Republican Leaders lied to him to get him to switch his vote. So I cannot include him.
But here are the House Republicans who stood up to their House Republican Leaders. I hope you will consider calling them to thank them. You can call the Capitol Hill switchboard and ask for their offices at (202) 224-3121.
The members are:
Congressman Amash of Michigan
Congresswoman Bachmann of Minnesota
Congressman Brat of Virgina
Congressman Brooks of Alabama
Congressman Broun of Georgia
Congressman Gohmert of TExas
Congressman Gosar of Arizona
Congressman Huelskamp of Kansas
Congressman Jones of North Carolina
Congressman Jordan of Ohio
Congressman King of Iowa
Congressman Labrador of Idaho
Congressman Massie of Kentucky
Congressman Posey of Florida
Congressman Salmon of Arizona
Congressman Stockman of Texas
Friends, they have come under withering attacks from their own leaders for their defiant, heroic act. And their act forced the spotlight onto the sham of a bill, which now is in shambles. They may not have had enough votes to kill the rule, but they made it so close they caused the legislation to crumble.
House leaders are now in chaos.
Call them at (202) 224-3121 and tell them thank you. They need to hear thanks. They need to know they are appreciated.
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