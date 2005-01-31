When the history of the world is written on the final day, we will all stand in awe of the unknown agent of Christ who, as a private missionary, risked his/her lift to free nameless faces from tyranny. As it has been for so long throughout the world, so too is it in North Korea.

In a sobering read of the fall of the regime, the Times of London offers this:

Word has spread like wildfire of the Christian underground that helps fugitives to reach South Korea. People who lived in silent fear now dare to speak about escape. The regime has almost given up trying to stop them going, although it can savagely punish those caught and sent back.

â€œEverybody knows there is a way out,â€ said a woman, who for obvious reasons cannot be identified but who spoke in front of several witnesses.

â€œThey know there is a Christian network to put them in contact with the underground, to break into embassies in Beijing or to get into Vietnam. They know, but you have to pay a lot of money to middlemen who have the Christian contacts.â€

Her knowledge was remarkable. North Korean newspapers are stifled by state control. Televisions receive only one channel which is devoted to the Dear Leaderâ€™s deeds. Radios are fixed to a single frequency. For most citizens the internet is just a word.

Yet North Koreans confirmed that they knew that escapers to China should look for buildings displaying a Christian cross and should ask among Korean speakers for people who knew the word of Jesus.

â€œThe information blockade is like a dam and when it bursts there will be a great wave,â€ said Shin, the crusading pastor. This goes on throughout the world in many terrorist regimes. The names of the missionaries are unknown as are those who flee. The work they do, however, will be rewarded on the final day.

This also reminds me of the work of the Pope in helping defeat the Soviet Union. The work of Vatican operatives was instrumental in bringing about the collapse of that evil empire.