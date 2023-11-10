If nothing else, get the gravy recipe.

In all seriousness, though, these are the recipes I use around the holidays. I did my very, very best with my assistant, Candice, helping me to make sure they all made sense and everything was measured out as best I can.

Some of these come from old note cards with no measurements at all. They’re that old. Hopefully, you’ll embrace some of these as your own. Click the button below. I put them in Google Drive as a PDF.

Thanks again to Candice for going behind me and helping touch them up.

Erick

Get the Recipes