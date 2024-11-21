I sent this out last year, and here it is again. One thing to note is that I have done very few recipes this year. Presidential election season is grueling. But I’ve been doing a lot of cooking and will recommit to next year. In fact, starting after Thanksgiving, you’ll get more recipes from me.

Now, if nothing else, get the gravy recipe.

In all seriousness, though, these are the recipes I use around the holidays. I did my very, very best with my assistant, Candice, helping me to make sure they all made sense and everything was measured out as best I can.

Some of these come from old note cards with no measurements at all. They’re that old. Hopefully, you’ll embrace some of these as your own. Click the button below. I put them in Google Drive as a PDF.

Thanks again to Candice for going behind me and helping touch them up.

Erick

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