The Moderate Voice has details and thoughts:

I tuned into "Good Morning America" this morning and expected to see a news show, not a horror movie. So I thought I had the wrong channel and almost switched the station.

---Now, this is coming from someone who isn't a member of either party:

---If John Kerry loses, and the history of this election campaign is written, it is likely to be said a pivotal moment was his unfortunate interview with Charles Gibson. It almost seemed as pivotal as the interview Ted Kennedy had with Roger Mudd which deflated the Teddy boom (but not Teddy)..