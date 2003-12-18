I have the greatest wife. When she gets upset, angry, or frustrated -- she bakes. She doesn't just bake. She creates wonderful things that make me and my co-workers fat.

Tonight we have stuffed goody bags for many people. In lieu of office presents, Christy fires up the over for about two weeks. We have cheese straws, coconut shortbread cookies with rasberry jam, chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies, Chex mix, carmel corn, Reeses Peanut Butter Cup cookies, etc.

We also have leftover Red Velvet Cake to take to my office and apple cider, the homemade kind, heating on the stove.

The bags are packed, the cider is bottled, and we're going to bed. Goodnight y'all.