The website BuzzFeed recently ran an article that a liberal activist paid for documents that showed Exxon-Mobil had paid money to the Trump Organization through a third party to ensure Rex Tillerson became Secretary of State. The documents were forged. The story is nonsense. But many on the left were willing to believe because they want to believe.

If President Trump blinks, protestors take to the street. If he yawns, a Starbucks goes up in flames by outraged anarchists. If he tweets, progressive activists burn trashcans and hurl them onto interstates blocking rush hour. There is nothing the president can do to avoid the leftwing outrage. It is exhausting just observing it.

Updated: Fri Mar 17, 2017