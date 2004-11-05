I'm going to love watching every minute of the Democratic Party's civil war. Jane Smiley's implosion is the first.

I say forget introspection. It's time to be honest about our antagonists. My predecessors in this conversation are thoughtful men, and I honor their ideas, but let's try something else. I grew up in Missouri and most of my family voted for Bush, so I am going to be the one to say it: The election results reflect the decision of the right wing to cultivate and exploit ignorance in the citizenry. I suppose the good news is that 55 million Americans have evaded the ignorance-inducing machine. But 58 million have not. (Well, almost 58 million -- my relatives are not ignorant, they are just greedy and full of classic Republican feelings of superiority.)

So Bush voters are stupid. Her family voted for Bush. But no, they are not stupid. They are just greedy bastards.

Oh, bring it on. As Rush Limbaugh constantly says, when the left is out of power they are at their looniest. Well, they thought they had a chance to get back into power. Now that they realize there is no chance in hell, let's sit back and watch. Be quiet. Don't encourage them to stop.