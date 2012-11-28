The Incestuous Bleeding of the Republican Party
If money is the root of all evil, for the Republican Party evil is located on the fifth floor of 66 Canal Center Plaza, Alexandria, VA 22314. Strip away the candidate and coalition and it is on the fifth floor of 66 Canal Center Plaza where the seeds o...
If money is the root of all evil, for the Republican Party evil is located on the fifth floor of 66 Canal Center Plaza, Alexandria, VA 22314. Strip away the candidate and coalition and it is on the fifth floor of 66 Canal Center Plaza where the seeds of Mitt Romney’s ruin and the RNC’s get out the vote (GOTV) effort collapsed â€” bled to | Read More »