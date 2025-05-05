When Barack Obama gave a speech at Georgetown University, a Catholic university, the White House staff made the university cover up all the religious imagery, including a picture of Jesus. The White House insisted it was just to provide a “presidential” look to the speech and the left defended it.

When Gretchen Whitmer engaged in a perverse act of communion, mocking the Eucharist, conservatives criticized her and the left both defended her and claimed what she was doing had nothing to do with communion. She later apologized.

When the Dodgers invited trans-activists who dress as and mock nuns, the left and many Democrats defended the Dodgers for a display of tolerance.

So you’ll forgive me for thinking they are not as upset and outraged as they claim that Donald Trump tweeted out an AI generated picture of Trump as the Pope.

The people who support abortion on demand, gay marriage, etc. etc. etc. suddenly being outraged on behalf of Catholicism is a bit much.

If Barack Obama, Joe Biden, or Gavin Newsom Had Said This

Can anyone at the White House explain to President Trump that this is the logic of socialists and the political left? Had any Democrat told you that you don’t need 30 dolls or 250 pencils, and if you were willing to be honest instead of wanting to hump a political tribal leg, you know and I know you’d be outraged at the thought of the federal government or a political leader telling you that the government leaders know better for you and your family than you do.

This is what the socialist left does. They tell you to restrict your meat-eating to save the planet. They tell you to restrict the flow of water in your shower to conserve. They tell you that you need taxes on soft drinks to discourage your spending. They tell you that they will decide how much of something you can have.

And this is now Donald Trump’s position too.

It is now the position of the leader of the Republican Party that the government should command and control your purchases and economic choices. That is socialist, if not communist, thinking and President Trump needs to give it up.

It’s also very boomer and he clearly still has no concept of a trade deficit. But he’s setting global economic policy based on his lack of understanding of a trade deficit and his idea that he can tell Americans how many things he thinks they need.

There is so much I like from President Trump, but borrowing from Bernie Sanders is not one of those things.

What About

When people scream “what about” as you point out similar things, they are typically trying to get you to give up pointing out their hypocrisy.

The New York Times has a big story on the Trump children heading into business areas where government control and regulation will come into conflict with their father’s position and they could benefit. The reporter, Eric Lipton, was on This Week on ABC News and said, “What we've never seen before at this scale in modern American history ... is a president who, effectively through his sons, owns businesses that are personally profiting off of regulatory decisions that he's making.”

Yes, the issues of corruption and conflict of interest are deeply relevant and bear watching. A President’s family should not profit from the President’s position.

But these same people excused Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, etc, etc, etc.

To be outraged by it now, like their outrage over the Trump Pope AI picture, is really a bit much. Hunter Biden’s ties to Burisma, the Chinese, and even his paintings were all in a similar vein and the left, Democrats, and media largely took a pass on the issue until very, very recently. They even largely moved on from Joe Biden’s blanket family pardons.

If you really want people on the right to be concerned now, you should have been concerned then. Now, this just looks like political opportunism, not a real care about corruption and conflicts. Scream “whataboutism” all you want, I told you people during the Biden Presidency that you were giving up your moral and intellectual credibility to cover this very issue should Trump win.

And here we are.