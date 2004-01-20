Jonathan Last captured this moment in New Hampshire last night:

Listening to the governor's tirade, one Dean staffer whispers reverently, "He's like the Incredible Hulk."

"Yeah man," another Deaniac agrees. "He's a rock star." Jonathan Last goes on to say that

Dean isn't dead. He's running a 50-state campaign, he's got tons of money (and there's no reason to think that supply will dry up) and a solid infrastructure that operates almost independently of the campaign.

What the heck is a "50 state campaign" anyway. Remember, Bush had an office in Guam and Alasaka. He probably could have better spent his resources in those locations and California in Florida.

I think candidates running 50 state races for President are foolish and wasting resources.