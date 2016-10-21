Five years ago, after buying our new home, my wife bought two tall chairs for our children to sit at our kitchen counter. The kids never pushed the chairs under the counter. They were always across the room where, inevitably, the youngest would crawl up into the cabinets to sneak treats.

On one particular day I came in through the garage carrying a heavy load, the chairs were again where they were not supposed to be, and I tripped and fell. I dropped everything I was carrying, had a scrape on my leg, and immediately lost my temper.

Updated: Fri Oct 21, 2016