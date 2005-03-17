The left, now battling for the heart and soul of the Democratic party, has been headed towards a lefty inquistion for some time -- challenging those who do not meet the tenets of lefty orthodoxy. And so it has begun fully in Connecticut with Joe Lieberman.

A Fairfield University politics professor who ran unsuccessfully for congress in 1984, said Wednesday he is exploring a challenge to Sen. Joe Lieberman in 2006.

John Orman, of Trumbull, said he is creating an advisory committee to evaluate a run for the Democratic nomination.

"There is a great national debate going on for the heart and soul of the Democratic party," said Orman, 56. "Let the battle begin here and now in Connecticut."