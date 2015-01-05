New polling of Republican shows what everyone knows. The overwhelming majority of Republican voters want a new Speaker. Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

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In 2006, the American public threw Republicans out of power decisively. They had no use for the Republican leadership. Two years later, the public elected Barack Obama in a further repudiation of the Republican Party.

Congressional polling and polling of Republicans in Congress specifically sucks. It is not just because Democrat and independent voters dislike the GOP. Republican voters also dislike the GOP. This polling is a further reflection of that.

In 2014, the public sent a wave of Republicans to both Washington and their state legislatures. Despite not liking the GOP, the public prefers the GOP to Barack Obama and the Democrats.

But it would be absolutely insane for Republicans, who campaigned on fixing Washington, to re-install its leadership that the public and its own base dislikes. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

It is time for the GOP to actually get different results and vote for a new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

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