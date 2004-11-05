WMAC-AM, a local Macon talk radio station, interviewed me this morning. They really wanted to know about the liberal bias in the media. I was frank with them that I saw lots of Kerry-Edwards bumper stickers on the cubicles at MSNBC. But, I also saw a willingness to allow conservatives to participate and a questioning of their worldview to make sure the reporters were not skewing information.

I would assume the other networks are as fair and I do think Fox does one of the better jobs. All in all, MSNBC really was great and really was accomodating to points of view that are not necessarily the world views of most of the employees.