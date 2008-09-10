Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) repeated the growing lefty meme from the floor of the House today.

You know the one: Jesus was a community organizer an Pilate was a Governor. The left, now from the floor of the House, is comparing Barack Obama to Jesus and Sarah Palin to Pontius Pilate.

There is just one big difference.

Christ knew when life began and Pontius Pilate thought the issue above his pay grade.

Of course the left, which has rejected Christ for the One, probably does not know that, so they think it works for them.

What's even more interesting though is that even Barack Obama has never been able to explain what a community organizer does. Well now we know. A community organizer saves men's souls, delivering them to eternal life.

Who knew?

How long before the lefties throw off their change rings and replace them with WWOD bracelets?