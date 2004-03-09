According to Greg Pierce:

Ace election tracker Stuart Rothenberg says he doesn't see any anti-Bush or anti-Republican mood in the country that would lead to significant Democratic gains in the House this November.

In his latest congressional-election outlook, Mr. Rothenberg also says that "John Kerry isn't likely to be an asset for Democratic House candidates in the South or in Republican-leaning districts."

"Since few incumbents seem at great risk right now, and few open seats are expected to switch party, the outlook for the cycle as a whole is for relatively small net partisan change," he says in the Rothenberg Political Report.