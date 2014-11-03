There are two Americas. One is based in reality and Rachel Maddow lives in the other.

She has penned an op-ed in the Washington Post claiming that the GOP is using fear to win this election.

It is true that candidates are out there claiming there is a war on women.

It is true that third party groups are running ads claiming if certain candidates get elected, all birth control will go away.

It is true that one party is sending around mail pieces with pictures of the Ku Klux Klan and Trayvon Martin on them to mobilize their base.

It is true that pundits are on television saying if the opposition wins the nation will return to the pre-civil rights era and blacks, women, and gays would be hardest hit.

All those things are true. It’s just Democrats doing them.

Not that the media will ever care. After all, columnists in the New York Times want to cancel the election.

The post The KKK is Rising Again, Say Democrats Accusing the GOP of a Fear Campaign appeared first on RedState.