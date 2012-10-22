The Last Debate
Barack Obama and Mitt Romney meet to discuss and debate foreign policy tonight. Will Romney pull his Libya punches again tonight? Probably not, but the Obama team has worked overtime pushing a false narrative about Al Qaeda in Libya. The Romney Team ha...
Barack Obama and Mitt Romney meet to discuss and debate foreign policy tonight. Will Romney pull his Libya punches again tonight? Probably not, but the Obama team has worked overtime pushing a false narrative about Al Qaeda in Libya. The Romney Team has put together a debate widget so you can follow along. Consider this as well an open thread.