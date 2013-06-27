The Latest George Soros Group: The Evangelical Immigration Table
A number of evangelical leaders in America joined on to the Evangelical Immigration Table early. They felt a calling and need to help. But more and more of them are backing away now that they know it is just another left-wing George Soros funded group ...
A number of evangelical leaders in America joined on to the Evangelical Immigration Table early. They felt a calling and need to help. But more and more of them are backing away now that they know it is just another left-wing George Soros funded group designed to appear both moderate in its intentions and ecumenical in its outreach. It is not. In fact, as Marjorie | Read More »