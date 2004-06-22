It seems to suggest that Kerry is ahead, notwithstanding the latest Harris poll showing Bush 10 points ahead.

Isn't it funny that for several weeks we have been overwhelmed by (1) the D-Day celebrations; (2) the Ronald Reagan funeral; (3) the Clinton book; and (4) the Iraqi transition. Kerry has been virtually shut out of the news cycle.

It tells me that Bush's ads to define Kerry worked. Kerry, when off the front page, goes up in the polls and when he appears on the front page goes down in the polls. Meanwhile, Bush stays relatively stable.