I am beyond tired of people spreading stolen election mythologies and I know many of you are convinced 2020 was stolen. I am not here to disabuse you of the notion, but I do have to set the record straight on the latest claim.

A story has come out that the State of Georgia inappropriately counted 315,000 votes in Fulton County, Georgia. Elon Musk and others have recirculated the claim and it is being amped up by conservative writers, talk hosts, etc.

It is simply not true.

315,000 is the early in-person votes cast in Fulton County.

The issue is not about the legitimacy of the votes. It is about the failure of an election bureaucrat to sign a certificate related to poll closing tapes. There actually is no law that requires the certificate be signed for the votes to count.

In fact, there was a recount in Georgia of all the ballots cast, which actually makes the signature issue moot.

In other words, the people claiming the election was stolen believe the 315,000 people who showed up early in person to vote should have their ballots rejected because, after the fact, a bureaucrat failed to sign a certificate that the law itself does not require be signed for the votes to count.

And then, despite the failure to sign that certificate, the ballots were recounted in a recount and they aligned.

But because the bureaucrat failed to sign a certificate, 315,000 voters are alleged to have improperly voted.

Y’all, there were absolutely issues in the election. But this really is not one. No one actually disputed that the 315,000 people who showed up are real voters. There’s no real allegation of fraud.

This is silly stuff rotting people’s brains.

Lastly, I’d note that the Administration that has indicted James Comey and Letitia James has not indicted a single person for stealing the 2020 election. Make of that what you will.