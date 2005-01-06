As usual, Captain's Quarters puts this in its proper place.

Hand recounts and smearing Ohio's Secretary of State and Chief Justice of their Supreme Court isn't enough for the lunatics of the American Left. They want to hold Congress hostage for two hours in order to rant away at their abject failure to win an election in Ohio. Their excuse? Long lines and a lack of voting machines in predominantly Democratic counties -- where the officials in charge of the election were Democrats!