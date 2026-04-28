Curtis Houck of Newsbusters yesterday caught Manu Raju of CNN trying to do a “both sides do it” segment on political violence in the United States. Raju put up this graphic:

Look at the list.

First, notice CNN included the CDC shooting in Atlanta by Patrick Joseph White, who killed Officer David Rose in that shooting. White was on medication for depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder. He blamed the COVID vaccine and, because of that, the media treated him as a right-wing shooter. He had no known political leanings.

Paul Pelosi’s attacker was not an act of political violence. Pelosi’s attacker was a Canadian with a history of schizophrenia and drug abuse. But the press, including CNN, has treated it as an act of political violence because the attacker, David DePage, had embraced conspiracy theories ranging from QAnon to pizzagate to the 2020 election theft.

Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed by a man who told the FBI he believed Tim Walz had ordered the murders to advance his career and his family would die if he did not carry out Walz’s orders.

Even if we are charitable here and attribute Hortman to a right-wing attacker, we are still left with a disproportionate number of left-wing assassination attempts.

And CNN left out the attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh and the violent attacks on ICE facilities last year in three Texas cities that killed some and left others wounded.

What we have are:

The assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Two assassination attempts on Donald Trump by known progressives, plus a third in Butler, PA, where the kid was clearly mentally ill.

The attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh.

The attempted assassination of Josh Shapiro and his family.

The attack upon the Alvaredo, Texas ICE facility that left a local police officer wounded.

The attack upon the McAllen, Texas ICE facility that left three officers injured.

The attack on the Dallas, Texas ICE facility that left one dead and others critically wounded.

And what CNN calls “Rep. Steve Scalise shot,” which was actually a mass assassination attempt on 24 Republican members of Congress, in which 4 people, including Congressman Scalise, were shot by James Hodgkinson.

Again, it is notable CNN left out those attacks in Texas and the Kavanaugh attempted assassination. I guess there has just been too much left-wing violence to track.

The media is really good, as are Democrats, at blaming Donald Trump for all our national ills. They are not good at pointing out the growing pattern of would-be left-wing assassins.

I know what Donald Trump’s rhetoric can do. My family has experienced the fallout from defying him. The left has created entire permission structures for violence on its side and refuses to acknowledge their own rhetoric is driving people to violence.

This, from a New York Times columnist and Democrat operative, was instructive to me:

“How many times has Trump suggested his opponents deserved death?” she asks. What she didn’t actually follow up with is that none of them are dead, but Charlie Kirk is. No one shot Hillary Clinton’s ear or attempted to assassinate Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or Elena Kagan or Sonya Sotomayor or Ketanji Brown Jackson.

MAGA may have cheerleaded “every hostile statement,” but none of them acted on it. But we have a growing list of would-be left-wing assassins.