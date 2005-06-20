Let me be honest. I'm not getting worked up about Gitmo. We aren't doing anything remotely awful down there. So someone dropped a Koran. Big deal.

I'm beginning to believe that Gitmo is the left's Branch Davidian incident. You remember them don't you? They were a group of creepy cultists who locked themselves up in a compound, things got out of hand, and the place went up in flames. Some on the right have, since that time, excoriated the government and the Clinton administration for "murder." Well, I didn't get worked up about all of that, and I'm certainly not going to get worked up about all of this. It is only a big deal for those who hate the administration.