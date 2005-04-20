From RedState: It is the billionaire's folly to think that because something is not successful more money should be spent on the idea. Thus it is with liberal ideas and George Soros's money. The Hill reports that Soros and a few others of the mega-rich elite are raising money to form "progressive" think tanks. Progressive, remember, is code for lefty.

George Soros told a carefully vetted gathering of 70 likeminded millionaires and billionaires last weekend that they must be patient if they want to realize long-term political and ideological yields from an expected massive investment in â€œstartupâ€ progressive think tanks. The Scottsdale, Ariz., meeting, called to start the process of building an ideas production line for liberal politicians, began what organizers hope will be a long dialogue with the â€œpartners,â€ many from the high-tech industry. Participants have begun to refer to themselves as the Phoenix Group. Rob Stein, a veteran of President Bill Clintonâ€™s Commerce Department and of New York investment banking, convened the meeting of venture capitalists, left-leaning moneymen and a select few D.C. strategists on how to seed pro-Democratic think tanks, media outlets and leadership schools to compete with such entrenched conservative institutions as the Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute and the Leadership Institute.

For years the left has dominated the media and academia and has still had trouble selling its ideas. Perhaps it is not the branding of ideas, but the ideas themselves that are not popular.

s it has to mimic the right should be a high compliment to the right. At the same time, it is a bit disturbing that the Democrats, who brand the Republicans as the party of the rich, are seeking comfort in the bed of a few multi-millionaires to develop an agenda they intend to sell to the middle class.

The problem the Democrats and the left have is not that they do not have ideas. The problems is that they do have ideas and those ideas are not shared by the majority of Americans. So, what is the left's response? They raise millions from millionaires and try to rebrand their ideas. However, at the end of the day a burning bag of poop is still a burning bag of poop no matter how many lefties spin it as the bright burning light of equality.