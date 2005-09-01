The left is still pursuing the meme that the dead have only Bush to blame. Just call him grim reaper in chief. But, in a New York Times article lamenting the fact that the 2004 budget cut funds for levee repairs and subtly casting blame at the Bush administration, there is this nugget.

No one expected that weak spot to be on a canal that, if anything, had received more attention and shoring up than many other spots in the region. It did not have broad berms, but it did have strong concrete walls. Shea Penland, director of the Pontchartrain Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of New Orleans, said that was particularly surprising because the break was "along a section that was just upgraded." "It did not have an earthen levee," Dr. Penland said. "It had a vertical concrete wall several feel thick."

So, the levee that was breached was a new concrete levee. The levee had recently benefited from an upgrade. The upgrade was complete. Therefore Bush is to blame.

Lefty logic like this makes you wonder how they lost in 2000, 2002, and 2004.