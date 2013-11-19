106,000 Americans have put an Obamacare plan in their shopping cart on one of the state or federal Affordable Care Act websites. It is not that 106,000 people have paid for a health care plan. The federal government has decided to tabulate those who have paid for an account and those who have merely selected an account without checking out from the website as having gotten a health care plan. < ...

Updated: Tue Nov 19, 2013