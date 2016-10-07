The liberal vision of America, as it ever more rapidly replaces the church and local community with the federal government as chief conveyor of charity and aid, is a leviathan that allegedly cares for all. From the leviathan, all will find comfort, health care and work. The leviathan will ensure "fair" wages. The leviathan will ensure your sex change operation is paid for. The leviathan will even ensure men have insurance to coverage their pregnancies.

All the leviathan asks of you is more money. It is always more money. When other people's money runs out, the leviathan comes for you. The leviathan, however, always fails to deliver. While consuming ever-increasing resources, the leviathan fails to educate your children, fails to keep you safe, fails to deliver your mail on time, fails to fix your roads, and fails to deliver your healthcare.

The essence of conservatism is local control because conservatives realize the nature of humanity. Humans are sinners and it is always best to have as few sinners in charge as possible. That is only possible at the local level. Comfort, aid, and charity delivered at the local level is more efficiently administered and more accurately delivered than when the leviathan in the District of Columbia stretches out its tentacles into parts unknown.

Updated: Fri Oct 07, 2016