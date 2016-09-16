Henry County, Georgia is one of those rapidly changing, rapidly growing counties causing Georgia to slowly turn back toward the Democrats. George W. Bush won the county in 2004 with almost 60 percent of the vote. John McCain won the county, as did Mitt Romney, but each time falling closer and closer to fifty percent. In 2014, Democrat Michelle Nunn won Henry County in the U.S. Senate election.

The county has seen a decrease in white voters and an increase in minority voters. As mostly black voters have moved into Henry County to escape the problems of neighboring Clayton County, white voters have moved out. This shift of voters and voting patterns is playing out across the nation from Wisconsin to Texas. Republican led states, doing better economically than most Democrat led states, are experiencing population surges of Democrats fleeing the states they previously screwed up.

Into this mix add George Soros. The billionaire investor and currency trader backs liberal and socialist causes around the world. Soros, convicted of insider trading, has not let that stop his political crusades. Though liberals tend to shun white collar criminals as greedy capitalists, Soros has been embraced because he supports the right causes.

Updated: Fri Sep 16, 2016