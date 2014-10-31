The Love Affair Ends for 10/31/2014
Voters around the country will head into Election Day prepared to end their love affair with Barack Obama. Republicans should be cautious in how they interpret the voters' mixed signals. First, it is important to understand the president's delusions. ...
Voters around the country will head into Election Day prepared to end their love affair with Barack Obama. Republicans should be cautious in how they interpret the voters' mixed signals.
First, it is important to understand the president's delusions. A series of reports have come out that the White House believes Democrats should embrace the president. Never mind that only a month ago Wh ...
Updated: Fri Oct 31, 2014