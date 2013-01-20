The Loyal Opposition
Congratulations Mr. President on your second inaugural. Saying that makes some of you really enraged. I said the same on twitter shortly after his official swearing in. Several of the replies were embarrassing and atrocious. Some accused the man electe...
Congratulations Mr. President on your second inaugural. Saying that makes some of you really enraged. I said the same on twitter shortly after his official swearing in. Several of the replies were embarrassing and atrocious. Some accused the man elected by a majority of Americans of treason. Some accused him of willfully destroying the nation. I believe the President’s policies are destructive and will harm | Read More »