It was pretty obvious when a bullet missed his head by a few centimeters, but Donald Trump really is the luckiest man alive.

A federal appeals court has struck down his tariffs. The reasoning is sound and custom designed for a conservative Supreme Court to embrace. In a nutshell, here is the reasoning, and just follow along with me.

Article I, Section 8, Clause 1 of the Constitution is the taxing power of Congress, which includes duties and tariffs.

Article I, Section 8, Clause 3 of the Constitution is the regulatory power.

The emergency power being used by the President to impose country tariffs, as opposed to tariffs on steel and aluminum, is a delegation of congressional power to the executive from clause 3, not clause 1, of Article 1, Section 8. Since Congress delegates to the President the power to regulate in emergencies, he can do lots of things, but he cannot tax.

That’s it in a nutshell. It is a very specific argument based on the plain text and structure of the Constitution.

Let’s say, just for the sake of argument, that the Supreme Court agrees with that logic.

On top of that, the Federal Reserve is about to cut rates this month.

On top of that, Joe Biden’s Federal Reserve appointee Lisa Cook appears to have committed mortgage fraud based not on an accusation, but an independent media review of the transactions. She should not remain.

Trump not only gets a rate cut from the Federal Reserve, but potentially market enthusiasm from the tariffs going away. He may not like that loss, but he will take the economic explosion that the one-two punch of no country-wide tariffs and a rate cut will give him heading into 2026.

The courts might save him from his folly. The Fed will speed up the economy. And the Democrats will put a socialist in charge of New York City and continue catering to their left. President Trump is blessed with morons for his opposition and just might be handed a smoking hot economic explosion.

He is a very lucky man.