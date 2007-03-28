I'm actually in favor of this idea and I hope City Council will come around to it. It's counter-intuitive for me, I know, to favor the City of Macon spending $135,000.00 a year on a private company to grow our airport, but I really think it would be money well spent. I'm familiar with TBI Airport Management and I think they would do a much better job than the city has. Macon actually has a good airport facility. There is no reason why we should not have a Southwest hub at the Macon Airport. I think people would flock to that. Right now, to get Southwest, you have to make the 5 hour trip to Macon to Birmingham by car. I understand the difficulty in getting up money for this, but I think the long term benefit, and future financial revenue stream that could be generated would be well worth the money up front.

Technorati Tags: TBI Airport Management, Macon Airport (MCN)

Technorati Tags: Macon Airport (MCN), TBI Airport Management