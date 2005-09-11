Let me just say that. I'm hacked off right now.

I'm headed to Washington, DC today on business and the folks who are paying my way were kind enough to fly me out of Macon, instead of Atlanta.

At the exact moment the flight is suppose to board, it gets cancelled. Cancelled!

My connecting flight is at 10:30. Had they bothered to cancel the flight 15 minutes before hand, I could have driven myself to Atlanta to catch my next flight.

This is absolutely ridiculous.

The free wireless does not make up for the fact that the airport operates just like the City.