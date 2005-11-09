I don't know that Macon really needs a new convention center hotel when it has the Crown Plaza already. I fear that should Macon get a new hotel, the Crown Plaza will finally go under and we'll have an empty shell of a relatively ugly building in the middle of downtown.

But, should we go with a new hotel, which the Telegraph talks about here, I think Bob Schwartz's hotel project is the one to go with. The man has years of experience, knows how to do it, has credible investors on board, and is ready to go. Macon has a poor history of going with unknown quantities. Schwartz is a known quantity with a great track record.

I hope the mayor's support doesn't screw it up. This time the mayor has chosen wisely.