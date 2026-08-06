There is no twenty dollar burrito regularly being consumed by college kids. Well, there can be, but with caveats — DoorDash fees, tips, etc. I cannot believe I am writing about this, but on social media we have another fight breaking out on the right between the socialist right and the free market right and the socialist right that isn’t brave enough to admit they’ve abandoned their long held principles.

It started with a tweet from someone at TPUSA raising the specter of college kids complaining about burritos costing $20.00.

If you pointed out that even Chipotle in San Francisco does not sell burritos that experience, you were attacked for questioning someone’s lived experience or belittling someone. By the end of the day, Advancing American Freedom had put out a Burrito Index, pointing out the most expensive Chipotle in the United States does not have a standard-issue burrito that costs as much as claimed.

No one has a lived experience of a regularly consumed twenty-dollar burrito. Maybe some restaurant somewhere charges it, but you are not eating there, and if you are, you are a sucker. A Chipotle burrito is not twenty dollars. The Taco Bell down the street is not twenty dollars. Ben Shapiro said it plainly: if you are paying twenty dollars for a burrito and you are not independently wealthy, you are doing life wrong.

Let me say the unpopular thing to my own side first. Learn to cook. It is a skill, and in a country this lonely, getting people around a table to break bread is a good and holy thing. I am working on a cookbook, and Lord knows I am struggling to find a publisher for it, but I will eventually. Learn to cook and you will save money and feed the people you love. That is not a lecture; it is simply true.

Now the part the burrito warriors do not want to hear. Groceries really have gotten more expensive. So have gas and beef and eggs. Two things are true at once: nobody is eating a twenty dollar burrito, and the basics genuinely cost more than they did. Some of that is the hangover from COVID and Biden, but a great deal of it is the Trump economy, because this is the Trump economy now. A tariff is a tax. It lands hardest on the working family we claim to champion, and it drives up the price of everything at the store.

That is the part that gets me. For a year, the very people now marveling at grocery prices insisted the tariffs had done nothing, and now they want JD Vance to fix a mess they will not admit Trump made as much as Biden did. Read the Reuters polling: most Americans now blame Republicans, not Democrats, for high prices. Prices fell for a moment, then climbed right back, and gas is still higher than it was before we decided to blow up Iran.

Again, and this is very, very important — the loudest voices complaining about the cost of burritos are also the loudest supporters of the tariffs that raised grocery prices. Don’t believe me. Believe President Trump. He ended beef tariffs, coffee tariffs, and banana tariffs after people realized their costs were going up. He increased egg and beef imports while scrapping tariffs on those staples. Why? Because the tariffs and import controls the very people complaining about burrito prices supported were raising prices.

So why are we fighting about the burrito instead of that?

For three straight weeks, every blowup on the right has been about circling the wagons around JD Vance.