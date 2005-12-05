This smacks of an urban legend, but it came from my parents' friends who live in New Orleans. It is rather funny.

Lori works with a lady whose relatives live in Lakeview. When they evacuated, they put all of their valuables, jewelry and things of that nature, up on the second floor of their home. When the water went down enough to walk through, a guy looted the home and stuffed most of their valuables into a pillow case and went out the back. The water was probably at about 5 feet. The looter did not know about the in-ground pool in the yard and proceeded to walk into it. As luck would have it, he could not swim and drowned in the pool. Last week, the home owners had a pool service come in to drain and clean the pool. They found the body at the bottom of the pool with the pillow case filled with their valuables.