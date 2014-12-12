Mayella Ewell accused Tom Robinson of raping her. She, a white woman with an aggressive family, made for a compelling victim against a black man in a segregated South. The state tried Robinson, white men tried to lynch him, and it became quite clear at the trial that there was no way Robinson could have raped Mayella Ewell.

Notwithstanding the evidence, an all-white jury still found Robi ...



Updated: Fri Dec 12, 2014



