Well, well, well. Now that Captain Cowpatty's manure is starting to stink up the place and the American people have decided it is starting to smell a hell of a lot like socialism, his poll numbers are dropping.

Polling data show that Mr. Obama's approval rating is dropping and is below where George W. Bush was in an analogous period in 2001. Rasmussen Reports data shows that Mr. Obama's net presidential approval rating -- which is calculated by subtracting the number who strongly disapprove from the number who strongly approve -- is just six, his lowest rating to date.

Overall, Rasmussen Reports shows a 56%-43% approval, with a third strongly disapproving of the president's performance. This is a substantial degree of polarization so early in the administration. Mr. Obama has lost virtually all of his Republican support and a good part of his Independent support, and the trend is decidedly negative. . . .

There is also a clear sense in the polling that taxes will increase for all Americans because of the stimulus, notwithstanding what the president has said about taxes going down for 95% of Americans. Close to three-quarters expect that government spending will grow under this administration.

There are some caveats here.

A majority still like him and believe we are headed in the right direction. But this could be the opposite of the Bill Clinton Polling Phenomenon of the 90's. Remember that? In poll after poll, once pollsters started breaking out the personal from the professional, they could a majority of Americans thought Bill Clinton was a creep personally, but they liked the policies he was enacting.

We could be headed to a point where the public decides the opposite about Obama â€” they like him personally, but they don't like where he wants to take the country, i. e. he is the Democrats' George H. W. Bush circa 1992.

What do we do about this? Well, we keep the drumbeat going. We know the stimulus will ultimately fail. We know that the government will abuse and expand its role at the expense of individual people making their own way in life. We know there will be a series of government abuses and huge inefficiencies. We also know, at the end of the day, the American people are deeply, deeply distrustful of government and have an inherent believe in free markets and free people.

We must contrast independence from dependence, freedom from slavery, and government performance from free market performance.

People are starting to pay attention as Barry O pees away their and their children's futures.