In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and was God. The Word came into this world as Jesus Christ.

On Good Friday, Jesus, for the sins of this world, was crucified, dead and buried. He decended into hell.

On Easter, Jesus rose again from the dead, conquered death for all of us that whosoever believes in Jesus, accepting him as their Lord and Savior, shall have everlasting and eternal life.

It is so easy and yet so difficult. If you were to die tomorrow, do you know what will happen to you?

If you were standing before the throne of God and he asked you why you should be admitted into his kingdom, what would you say?

Easter is the time when those answers come closer to home.

Though we are undeserving, God so loved us that he gave up his only begotten Son for us that we might have eternal life and all we have to do is accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior.

On this Holy of Holiest weekends, we should all remember that though we may or may not know or love or want our Savior, he knows us, loves us, and wants us.

I pray on this weekend that the Peace that transcends all understanding decend upon your heart and fill you.