It took a long time for pro-life Republicans to wrest control of the Georgia legislature from pro-choice Southern Democrats. Once they had done so, they set about pushing legislation ratifying promises made to the pro-life community.

In May of 2005, Georgia's "Woman's Right to Know Act" went into effect. As Senate President Pro Tempore Eric Johnson explains, "The law required that doctors explain to women the medical risks of abortion and the status of life in their womb. They then had to wait 24 hours before proceeding with this critical decision."

Two years have now passed since the Act went into effect. Again, from Senator Johnson

According to the Senate Majority Leader, Tommie Williams, we have already seen significant results in passing this critical pro-life legislation. Since it went into effect in May of 2005, the DHR reports that between 32,500 and 40,500 women have talked to their doctors about an abortion. After that conversation and the information provided to them by this law, approximately 10,000 chose to carry their babies to term. In addition, 2,300 minors considered terminating their pregnancy and only 500 did so. So we saved about 11,800 babies so far. Pretty neat, huh?

This past year, the Georgia General Assembly passed a sonogram bill that gives women the chance to see the children in their wombs before having an abortion. Hopefully, this will save more lives.

These measures would not have passed without pro-life legislators being elected. The lives saved through these measures are quantifiable, measurable metrics by which to gauge the necessity of electing men and woman who, as a central tenet of their disposition, are pro-life.