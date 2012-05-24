The Media Dismisses Obamaâ€™s Bad Primaries
Tonight on the radio I’m going to talk about the media dismissing Barack Obama’s poor primary showings in a way they’d never dismiss it were it a Republican President. Also, I’ll explain the B.S. in that CBS Marketwatch report a...
Tonight on the radio I’m going to talk about the media dismissing Barack Obama’s poor primary showings in a way they’d never dismiss it were it a Republican President.
Also, I’ll explain the B.S. in that CBS Marketwatch report about Obama’s spending.
You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK.
Consider this an open thread.