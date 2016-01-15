We now know that there was no mechanical problem with the two U.S. Navy boats the Iranians captured. Our sailors were treated like prisoners while the American president refused to even acknowledge the incident in his State of the Union address. The Obama Administration claimed that Iran's quick release of our sailors was proof of a new and better relationship with the Iranians. Please pay no attention to the number of Americans being held in Iranian prisons for, among other things, reporting on Iran for American newspapers.

Were there a Republican in the White House, the American media would provide wall-to-wall coverage in an attempt to shame the President and his Defense Department. Instead, the media has begun picking winners and losers, just like Washington. We see that in this presidential campaign cycle.

Bernie Sanders is a man who once wrote rape fantasy fiction. He is a self-avowed socialist who laments Americans having so many choices in deodorant. He has been very pro-gun, but also very anti-capitalist. On twitter and in his public statements, Bernie Sanders has poured forth a hodgepodge medley of second grade level economics. The supply and demand curves are to Bernie Sanders conjoined boomerangs of no meaning.

Updated: Fri Jan 15, 2016