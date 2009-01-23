The New York Times must still be mad that it didn't get an interview with The One. It's going after him today for his hypocrisy on lobbyists.

Obama made a big show of banning lobbyists from working on issues in office that they dealt with out of office. Except he didn't.

The new presidentâ€™s actions provided a burst of executive sunshine that Washington badly needs. Unfortunately, Mr. Obama already wants to make an exception for William Lynn, a former lobbyist for the defense contractor Raytheon, to become deputy secretary of defense. Mr. Lynn, a respected Pentagon official in the Clinton administration, has the right rÃ©sumÃ© â€” except that he was a lobbyist until last year. This clearly violates the mint-new standard, especially since the Pentagon job is so wide-ranging that recusal on specific issues is impossible.

As the Los Angeles Times notes

If confirmed for his position, Lynn probably would have a large say in the future of the missile defense system. If the Obama administration decided to scale that program back dramatically, for instance, it would affect Raytheon. ... The White House has also issued a waiver for William V. Corr, a former lobbyist for the anti-smoking group Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, who has been nominated for a top position at the Department of Health and Human Services.

If liberals could be hypocrites, Obama would be one. But as we know, you can only be a hypocrite if you stand for something.