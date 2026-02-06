Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Mark Malcolm
31m

The national GOP is failing at taking advantage of what Trump gained them. They think they can just step into his shoes and continue to walk without Donald J. Trump involved. They can't. I suspect after Trump is out of the White House he will continue to try and be a kingmaker from Mara Lago. He should not, but, he won't be able to help himself. What could have been GOP control of Washington DC for, arguably, 20 years will likely be destroyed by a man who cannot stand to let someone else be the center of attention.

That all said, the immigration fight was always going to be messy, dangerous, and hard to accomplish. It is going the only way it could given what Obama then Biden allowed to happen to the country. The left cannot and will not accept their role in the damage that has been done to our country and the painful correction we are going through now. They try to deflect it all on Trump. Those who have watched and are not caught up in what you call "leg humping performative art" can see it. Zealot partisans cannot. I voted for this. I am happy this correction is being made. I was hopeful the GOP could do better during this period, but they cannot seem to get out of their own way and will be destroyed by it in the mid-terms. We'll see how badly this goes, but I suspect it will be bad. I will now begin to ignore your hate readers in 3...2....1...

Landon C
14m

Erick has said for a long time “there’s still time for the Republicans” to correct course, reset, change tact, etc. The truth is it doesn’t matter how much time Republicans have. They’ll trash gold presented on a golden platter every time because they are the most incompetent political party on the planet. Any party that can’t consistently beat this brand of American Democrat is a party that needs to be imploded, ensuring everyone inside is crushed, and rebuilt from scratch. It’s pathetic and embarrassing and everyone gets what MAGAtards and Kamalites deserve.

