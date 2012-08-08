Priorities USA was damaging itself and Barack Obama over its mind numbingly insane ad painting Mitt Romney as a killer.

Then the Romney campaign decided to sabotage itself with a mind numbingly bit of spin that may mark the day the Romney campaign died.

Defending Romney and combatting the ad, Romney spokesman Andrea Saul . . . let’s go to the quotes

â€œTo that point, if people had been in Massachusetts, under Governor Romneyâ€™s health care plan, they would have had health care,â€ Andrea Saul, Romneyâ€™s campaign press secretary, said during an appearance on Fox News. â€œThere are a lot of people losing their jobs and losing their health care in President [Barack] Obamaâ€™s economy.â€

Conservatives have put aside their distrust of Romney on this issue in the name of beating Barack Obama. They thought he and his campaign team had gotten the message and the hints. Consider the scab picked, the wound opened, and the distrust trickling out again.

About the only thing more stupid in terms of building bridges with the right would be to say something nice about fetal stem cell research.

Start your watches for that one!