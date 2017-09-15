Did you hear the latest about Donald Trump? Can you believe he did that? What about Nancy Pelosi? Or better yet, what about Hillary Clinton's new book? She blames everyone but herself for her loss. Did you hear what Steve Bannon said to Charlie Rose, or Mitch McConnell's response? Truth is, who cares this week?

For month after seemingly endless month, the citizens of this nation have been at each other's throats. Then it all came to a halt as Harvey and Irma came to visit. Hollywood liberals rushed to score cheap political points, the Washington Post ran pieces decrying Texas getting federal assistance while having the audacity to keep its state taxes low. Liberals decried the police in Florida stopping looters because now, even private property rights are part of white supremacy. The political groups that believe boys can become girls attacked conservatives for being "anti-science." And the left laughed at Rush Limbaugh complying with a mandatory evacuation after consuming a lot of online oxygen distorting and misrepresenting everything he said about the hurricanes.

Updated: Fri Sep 15, 2017